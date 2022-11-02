332,345 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of International Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

