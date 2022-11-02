3,647 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUSC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 75,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.