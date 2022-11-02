39,852 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avista by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Avista by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Avista Stock Performance

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.