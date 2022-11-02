3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

