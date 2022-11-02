40,000 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 1,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

