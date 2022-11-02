5,321 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.