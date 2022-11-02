6,375 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $16,145,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

