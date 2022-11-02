7,271 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,195. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

