8,000 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.