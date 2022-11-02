935 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. 182,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.