9,998 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.47) to €17.10 ($17.45) in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

