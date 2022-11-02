Aave Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127.42 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Aave token can currently be bought for $79.74 or 0.00395420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $127.42 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

