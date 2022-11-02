Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 24,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.