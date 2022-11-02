ABCMETA Tops One Day Volume of $12,725.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $113.31 million and $12,725.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,326.36 or 0.99984936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007792 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00111145 USD and is up 13.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,308.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

