Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 296,193 shares.The stock last traded at $376.43 and had previously closed at $377.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average is $265.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.