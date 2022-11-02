abrdn plc Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.99. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

