abrdn plc Has $33.39 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.27% of Heska worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $225.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

