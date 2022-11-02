abrdn plc Has $42.05 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,693 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 2.39% of PJT Partners worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $111,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.