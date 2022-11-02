abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,474 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $33,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.