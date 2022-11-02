abrdn plc Sells 12,492,150 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,492,150 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $41,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

