abrdn plc Sells 20,746 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

