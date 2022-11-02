abrdn plc Sells 276,557 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,557 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.78% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $35,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

