abrdn plc Sells 42,890 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.56% of Nova worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 0.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nova by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Nova by 10.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

