Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Absolute Software comprises 1.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Absolute Software worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 78.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 66.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,738. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.08%.

Absolute Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.