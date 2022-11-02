Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 117 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.45. 116,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
