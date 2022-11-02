Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 1,586 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 356.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

KHC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 76,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.