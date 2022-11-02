Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 552 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. The stock had a trading volume of 226,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,101. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.