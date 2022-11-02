Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

