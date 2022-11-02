Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.29. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

