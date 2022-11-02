Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

