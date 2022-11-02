Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 708,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 93,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 101,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 667,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

