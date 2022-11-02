Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in American Express were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.15. 45,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

