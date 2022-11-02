Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $840,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,974. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

