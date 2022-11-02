Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 506 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

