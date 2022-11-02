Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 588,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,048. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 53.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

