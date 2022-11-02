Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
