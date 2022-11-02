Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.