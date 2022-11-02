Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.65

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 1701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Accord Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

Accord Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

