Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew Sells 6,590 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $13,245.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesse Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accuray alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Jesse Chew sold 8,995 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $18,889.50.

Accuray Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Accuray by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,582 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Accuray by 35.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Accuray by 46.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 326,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,316 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.