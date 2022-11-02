Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Adagene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Adagene has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 622,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Adagene

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

