Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 9.2 %

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $992.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

