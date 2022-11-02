Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 9.2 %
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $992.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
