Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.45.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

