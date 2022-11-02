Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

