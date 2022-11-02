Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.74.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
