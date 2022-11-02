AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,481. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

