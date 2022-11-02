Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,742,422. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,322,902.30. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,742,422. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,447.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.32.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

