aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $67.18 million and $8.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006804 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

