aelf Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. aelf has a market cap of $67.85 million and $5.57 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006808 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008282 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

