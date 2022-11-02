Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANYYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($133.67) to €119.00 ($121.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

ANYYY opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

