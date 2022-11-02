Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

