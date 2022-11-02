Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 147500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 55.30, a quick ratio of 54.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

