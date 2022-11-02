Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.07

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 209208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.
See Also
